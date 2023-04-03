Apr 03, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Robert Finke - Guggenheim - Analyst



Good morning. Thank you all for joining the fifth annual Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference. I'm Robert, one of the analysts representing Guggenheim Therapeutics team. Today, we're fortunate to host Soleno Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anish Bhatnagar. Anish, thanks for joining us.



Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Thank you. Thanks for having us.



Robert Finke - Guggenheim - Analyst



Let's start with a brief intro to the company. What was yours?



Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Sure. So Soleno is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We're one of the smaller rare disease companies. So we're focused on a single asset working on a disease called Prader-Willi syndrome. And Prader-Willi syndrome is rare, not ultra-rare. Prevalence is about 10,000 to 20,000 in the US. We've been in a Phase 3 program for the last two, three years, and happy to tell you more about that.

