Apr 03, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT
Robert Finke - Guggenheim - Analyst
Good morning. Thank you all for joining the fifth annual Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference. I'm Robert, one of the analysts representing Guggenheim Therapeutics team. Today, we're fortunate to host Soleno Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anish Bhatnagar. Anish, thanks for joining us.
Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO
Thank you. Thanks for having us.
Robert Finke - Guggenheim - Analyst
Let's start with a brief intro to the company. What was yours?
Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO
Sure. So Soleno is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We're one of the smaller rare disease companies. So we're focused on a single asset working on a disease called Prader-Willi syndrome. And Prader-Willi syndrome is rare, not ultra-rare. Prevalence is about 10,000 to 20,000 in the US. We've been in a Phase 3 program for the last two, three years, and happy to tell you more about that.
