Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst
Hi, good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023. I'm Kristen Kluska, one of the analysts. It's my great pleasure to introduce Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, the CEO of Soleno Therapeutics, who I think has set the new standard for how to properly start a Cantor Healthcare Conference.
Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO
Thank you, Kristen. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for being here today. I know that we just put out a press release with new data, and I'm sure you want to hear that first. But for the sake of those who don't know the story, I'm going to walk a little bit through the basics, how we got where we got to, and then I'll take a couple of questions.
I want to talk a little bit about the disease Prader-Willi syndrome. So PWS is a genetic disease. It happens spontaneously in about 1 in 15,000 live births. It's typically not inherited. Translates to about between 10 and 20,000 patients in the US and
