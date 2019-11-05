Nov 05, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 Solar Capital Ltd. Earning Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael S. Gross - Solar Capital Ltd. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Thank you very much and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital's earnings call for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, my Co-CEO; and Rich Peteka, Solar Capital's Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?
Richard L. Peteka - Solar Capital Ltd. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO
Of course. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of Solar Capital Limited and
Q3 2019 Solar Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...