Q3 2019 Solar Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 Solar Capital Ltd. Earning Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael S. Gross - Solar Capital Ltd. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital's earnings call for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, my Co-CEO; and Rich Peteka, Solar Capital's Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - Solar Capital Ltd. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Of course. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of Solar Capital Limited and