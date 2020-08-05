Q2 2020 Solar Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Stuart Gross - Solar Capital Ltd. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital Ltd.'s earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-CEO; and Richard Peteka, Solar Capital's Chief Financial Officer.



Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements.



Richard L. Peteka - Solar Capital Ltd. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Of course. Thanks, Michael.