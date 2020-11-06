Q3 2020 Solar Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q3 2020 Solar Capital Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce Chairman and Co-CEO, Michael Gross.



Michael Stuart Gross - Solar Capital Ltd. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital Ltd's. earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-CEO; and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, Rich, could you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - Solar Capital Ltd. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Sure. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of Solar Capital Ltd. and that any unauthorized broadcasts, in any form, are strictly prohibited.