Q4 2020 Solar Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2020 Solar Capital Earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital Limited's earnings call for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. As we discuss on this call, last night, we announced a rebranding of the Solar Capital Partners platform to SLR. Effective today, with SLRC changed its name to SLR Investment Corp., SLRC Advisor changed its name to SLR Capital Partners, the company, ticker will remain SLRC.



I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, could you please start off by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka