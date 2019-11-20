Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc at SNN Network Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Incorporated - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft, and I'm coming to you live on SNNLive. And we're at the MicroCap Rodeo 2019 in Austin, Texas. With me right now is David Arthur from Salarius Pharmaceuticals. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is SLRX.



David, welcome to SNN Live.



David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Robert, thank you for having us. It's great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- SNN Incorporated - ModeratorIt's great to have you. So for our audience, let's start off with an overview of the company and then we'll go from there.- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEOAbsolutely. Salarius is an oncology-based biotechnology company, developing drugs for patients who need them the most. We're located here in Texas, down in Houston at the JLABS innovation Center.- SNN Incorporated - ModeratorSo let's get a history of the