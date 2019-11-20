Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc at SNN Network Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / NTS GMT
Robert Kraft - SNN Incorporated - Moderator
This is Robert Kraft, and I'm coming to you live on SNNLive. And we're at the MicroCap Rodeo 2019 in Austin, Texas. With me right now is David Arthur from Salarius Pharmaceuticals. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is SLRX.
David, welcome to SNN Live.
David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Robert, thank you for having us. It's great to be here.
Questions and Answers:Robert Kraft - SNN Incorporated - Moderator
It's great to have you. So for our audience, let's start off with an overview of the company and then we'll go from there.
David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Absolutely. Salarius is an oncology-based biotechnology company, developing drugs for patients who need them the most. We're located here in Texas, down in Houston at the JLABS innovation Center.
Robert Kraft - SNN Incorporated - Moderator
So let's get a history of the