Q1 2020 Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Earlier this afternoon, Salarius issued a press release detailing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which we encourage listeners to read. The press release can be found in the news and events section of salariuspharma.com. Salarius also filed a 10-Q this afternoon which is available on salariuspharma.com and sec.gov.



Before beginning today's call, I would like to make the following statements. Today we'll be making certain forward-looking statements about future expectations, plan, events, and circumstances, including statements about our strategy,