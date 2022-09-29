Sep 29, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Thanks for coming, joining us for Salarius fireside chat. We will initiate it with a quick presentation from David Arthur, the CEO of Salarius. Thank you so much, David. Thanks for joining us today.



David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Well, thank you so much for inviting us.



Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Please take it away so we can start with the presentation first.



David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Happy to. Good morning, everybody. I'm David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. And joining me today is Mark Rosenblum, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Daniela Santiesteban, Director of our Protein Degradation Development program; and Dr. Aundrietta Duncan, Director of Nonclinical Development.



So we have a brain trust here to really help talk about Salarius, which is great because it's an exciting story. And I'm going to steal a line from Mark. A lot