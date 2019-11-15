Nov 15, 2019 / 01:15PM GMT

Angelos M. Stergiou - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. - Founder, Vice Chairman, President & CEO



Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Angelos Stergiou, President and CEO of SELLAS. And a very warm welcome to our first R&D event. It's really an honor to be here today, and I'm very happy to see so many familiar faces, actually. And -- in the audience, and for those of us joining us via webcast, thanks for joining in. Firstly, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. The Board and management are committed to the goal to create value for our shareholders and to develop life-saving drugs. We're very pleased to host because we had to share some exciting information and data around SELLAS' lead assets and program around galinpepimut-S or GPS in short. And so I'm just going to cut right to it. But first, we're going to be making forward-looking statements today, so please refer to the filing on our website to remind yourself of the risk factors.



Today, we hope to convey a theme really of growth and transformation since SELLAS started trading on NASDAQ last year, and we're