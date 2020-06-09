Jun 09, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. being hosted by Computershare in a virtual format. The meeting will commence in a moment. To get started, I introduce you to the SELLAS Chair of the Board, Jane Wasman.



Jane Wasman - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. I'm Jane Wasman, Chair of the company's Board, and it is my pleasure to welcome all of you. It is 8:30 a.m., and in accordance with the Notice of the Meeting, I call to order the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.



Today's meeting is a virtual meeting. Thank you very much to those of you who are participating in the meeting today. I call your attention to the rules of conduct set forth for this meeting. These were made available to each shareholder in the files section in the lower left of the screen. We appreciate your adhering to the rules of conduct for your participation in the meeting.



