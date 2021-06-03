Jun 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Shareholder Update Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Ms. Allison Soss, Investor Relations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Allison Soss - Kanan, Corbin, Schupak & Aronow, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SELLAS' Shareholder Update Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that SELLAS will be making statements on today's call relating to the future expectations regarding the further development of and regulatory plans for GPS, itâs plans for NPS, the company's financials, its discussions with potential partners and its corporate strategy. These statements constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. And by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and