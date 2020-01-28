Q2 2020 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Kate. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release, which was dated Monday, January 27, 2020, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



So thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin by reviewing the preliminary results highlighted in the quarterly earnings release. The quarter ended December 31, 2019, is the second quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. We earned $0.84 diluted in the current December