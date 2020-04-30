Q3 2020 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Kate, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO of Southern Missouri Bancorp. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding such forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO.



I want to thank you all for joining us. Given recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to address some items in a different order than what we