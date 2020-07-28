Q4 2020 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Keith, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO of Southern Missouri Bancorp. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 27, 2020, and to take your questions.



We may make any -- we may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO.



So thank you to all of you for joining us today. And to start out, we want to just provide a quick update on the bank's operations in the COVID-19 environment. While the states where we