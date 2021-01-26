Q2 2021 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, January 25, 2021, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



I'm joined today on the call by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO. And to lead us off, Greg is going to provide a quick update on the bank's operations in the continuing pandemic environment.



Greg A. Steffens - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO