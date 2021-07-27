Q4 2021 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Matt Funke, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Rocco. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 26, 2021, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO. So thank you to all for joining us. Greg is going to lead off our conversation today with some commentary on our current operations, our lending activity and credit quality measures. Greg?



