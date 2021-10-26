Q1 2022 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Matt Funke, to begin. Matt, please go ahead.



Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO of Southern Missouri. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of our call this morning is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, October 25, 2021, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO, and Greg will lead off our conversation with commentary on our current operations, our lending activity and our credit quality measures.



Greg A. Steffens -