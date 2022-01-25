Q2 2022 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp quarterly earnings call. My name is Victoria, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now pass over to your host, CFO, Matt Funke, to begin. Matt, please go ahead.



Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Victoria, and good morning, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO, with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, January 24, 2022, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO. Greg will lead off our conversation today with commentary on our current operations, lending activity and credit quality measures.



Greg A. Steffens -