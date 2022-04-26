Q3 2022 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Matt Funke, CFO for Southern Missouri. Over to you, Matt.



Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thanks for joining us today. The purpose of the call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, April 25, 2022, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO. Greg will lead off our conversation today with commentary on our current operations, our lending activity and credit quality measures. Greg?



Greg A. Steffens -