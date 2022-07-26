Q4 2022 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Lora L. Daves - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. This is Lora Daves, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 25, 2022, and to take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we may refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our newly named Chairman and CEO; and by Matt Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer.



Matt will lead our conversation today with some highlights from our most recent