Jul 26, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor over to Lora Daves to begin. So Lora, please go ahead when you are ready.
Lora L. Daves - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. This is Lora Daves, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 25, 2022, and to take your questions.
We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we may refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our newly named Chairman and CEO; and by Matt Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer.
Matt will lead our conversation today with some highlights from our most recent
Q4 2022 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...