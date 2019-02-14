Q2 2019 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Super Micro Computer Incorporated Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Business Update conference call. The company's news releases issued earlier today are available from its Website at www.supermicro.com. During the company's presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards securities analysts will be invited to participate in the question-and-answer session, but the entire call is opened to all participants on a listen-only basis.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded, Thursday, February 14, 2019. A replay of the call will be accessible until midnight, Thursday, February 28, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and entering the replay pin 3700139. International callers should dial 1-412-317-6671. With us today are Charles Liang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Bauer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Perry Hayes, Senior Vice President Investor Relations.



And now I would like to turn the