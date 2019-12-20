Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Super Micro Computer, Inc. SEC Filings Update Conference Call. The company's news releases issued earlier today are available from its website at www.supermicro.com. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded Friday, December 20, 2019. A replay of the call will be accessible until midnight on Friday, January 3, 2020, by dialing 1 (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin 6731615. International callers should dial 1 (412) 317-6671.



With us today are Charles Liang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Bauer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Perry Hayes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hayes. Mr. Hayes, please go ahead, sir.



Perry G. Hayes - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for attending Super Micro's update conference call to discuss the company's recent filings of its