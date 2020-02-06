Q2 2020 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thursday, February 6, 2020



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's financial results conference call