Q4 2020 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Supermicro Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, James Kisner, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



James Kisner - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - IR Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Supermicro's call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, 2020. By now you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor Relations section of the company's website under the Events and Presentations tab. We have also published management scripted commentary on our website.



Please note