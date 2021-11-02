Q1 2022 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon and thank you for attending Supermicro's call to discuss financial results for the first quarter, which ended September 30, 2021. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the Company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the Company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the Company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under the Events & Presentations tab. We have also published management's scripted commentary on our website. Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding