Q3 2022 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the third quarter, which ended March 31, 2022. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Wang, President, East Coast and SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants on the IR