Q1 2023 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Staiger;Vice President - Corporate Development,



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Supermicro's call to discuss financial results for the first quarter, which ended September 30, 2022.



With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor Relations section of the company's website under the Events & Presentations tab. We have also published management