Q2 2023 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Michael Thomas Staiger - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Supermicro's call to discuss financial results for the second quarter, which ended December 31, 2022. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor Relations section of the company's website under the Events & Presentations tab. We have also published management's scripted