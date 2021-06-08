Jun 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Edward Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Group Head of Diversified Industrials Research



Good morning, everybody. This is Michael Hoffman from Stifel. I'm the Group Head of Diversified Industrials covering solid, medical waste, industrial waste, pest control and specialty distribution. It's my pleasure to welcome Stericycle here today to the fourth annual CSI Boston. We have Janet Zelenka, who is the Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Ellis, who is the new Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome, Andrew, to your first conference with me anyway. And Janet, thank you for being here.



Janet H. Zelenka - Stericycle, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Information Officer



Nice to be here. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Group Head of Diversified Industrials ResearchSo let's tackle the 5 strategic initiatives because you all did a good job of laying out