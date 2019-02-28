Q4 2018 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and my name is Ellen and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Stericycle Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Koenig. Ms. Koenig is the Vice President of Corporate, Communications and Investor Relations. Ms. Koenig, please go ahead.



Jennifer Koenig - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Hello, and thank you for joining Stericycle's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Joining on the call today are Charlie Alutto, Chief Executive Officer; Dan Ginnetti, Chief Financial Officer; and Cindy Miller, President and Chief Operating Officer. The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ are discussed in the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the Risk Factors in Stericycle