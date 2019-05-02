Q1 2019 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Jennifer Koenig - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, for joining us on Stericycle's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. On the call for the first time is Stericycle's Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Miller, as well as Dan Ginnetti, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Seward, Chief Commercial Officer.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ are discussed in the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the Risk Factors in