Stericycle Inc at Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 10:35PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Okay, we are in the final stretch, and to think I would actually know my own agenda and I'd be able to tell you this, so we have 3 left. I have the pleasure to have the newly appointed CEO of Stericycle, Cindy J. Miller. I've been doing this for 32 years and you are my first woman senior executive as CEO.



Cindy J. Miller - Stericycle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



You scared me...



Unidentified Analyst -



No, no, first CEO in the industry. So congratulations.



So it's been 7 months, 8 months, something like that? Sometimes the stock market thinks the medical waste business is broken. Let's break some myths, let's get some facts out here, let's set the stage for everybody to understand what you've observed, what you see in front of you. And we get it, it's a big, steep hill, but it's a hill that you believe is climbable or you wouldn't be here.



Cindy J. Miller - Stericycle, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



True.



Questions and Answers: