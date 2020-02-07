Feb 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

David Scott Martin - Harsco Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to hear about Harsco's acquisition of Stericycle's Environmental Solutions business. I'm Dave Martin of Harsco.



With me this morning are Nick Grasberger, our Chairman and Chief