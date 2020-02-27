Q4 2019 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Stericycle Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jennifer Koenig, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Koenig - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Hello, and thank you for joining Stericycle's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ are discussed in the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the risk factors in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Our past financial performance should