Mar 25, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Coronavirus Waste Management: Facts Not Fears.



Selin Hoboy - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of Government Affairs & Compliance



Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening to all of you out there. I will tell you, having been in the medical waste field for over 20 years and having experienced managing the situation during Ebola in 2014, I've never seen anything to this magnitude. And we certainly are in an unprecedented time, and I want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules today to join us on this very critical topic: coronavirus waste management.



As a reminder, the information here is not intended to be legal guidance and is subject to change as