Q2 2020 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Stericycle Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Koenig, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Koenig - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Hello and thank you for joining Stericycle's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ are discussed in the safe harbor statements in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the risk factors in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our past financial performance should not be considered a