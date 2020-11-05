Q3 2020 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Stericycle's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrew Ellis, vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Ellis -



Hello, and thank you for joining Stericycle's third quarter 2020 earnings call.



On the call today will be Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those