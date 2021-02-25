Q4 2020 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Stericycle Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Ellis, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Ellis - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of IR



Hello, and thank you for joining Stericycle's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, our Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer.



The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from