Q4 2021 Surmodics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Surmodics Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tim Arens, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy J. Arens - Surmodics, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Information Technology and CFO
Thank you, Madison. Good morning, and welcome to Surmodics Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements regarding Surmodics' future financial and operating results or other statements that are not historical facts.
Please be advised that actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements resulting from certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in
