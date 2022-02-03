Q1 2022 Surmodics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Timothy J. Arens - Surmodics, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Information Technology and CFO



Thank you, Casey. Good morning, and welcome to Surmodics' fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements regarding Surmodics' future financial and operating results or other statements that are not historical facts. Please be advised that actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements resulting from certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in our