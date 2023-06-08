Surmodics Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

LJ LaPorta - Jefferies - Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is LJ LaPorta. I'm with Jefferies investment banking. I'd like to introduce to you this afternoon, Gary Maharaj, President and CEO, and Tim Arens, SVP of Finance and CFO, of Surmodics.



Gary Maharaj - Surmodics, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you. So, just bring your attention to the intrinsic risks and probabilities of our Safe Harbor statement, anything forward-looking as you all know.



So, Surmodics is a -- if you're new to the stock, it's a company that it's worth the effort to understand it because there is some tremendous technologies and products in there, which I hope to be able to share with you here. We were founded in 1979. We're based in Minneapolis, and we have a plant also in Galway, Ireland. Fiscal 2022 revenue was about $100 million. Market capitalization as of March 31 was $320 million.



So, the really big thing to grapple with is we are a small company, but we're almost like a combination of several businesses. These businesses -- they are the two technology