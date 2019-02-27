Feb 27, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. This is Doug Ingram. I'm the Chief Executive Officer for Sarepta. Thank you for joining our webcast this morning to report the results of our first cohort of patients in our limb-girdle 2E program. Please understand that we will be making forward-looking statements, and I would refer you to our public filings for obviously the various risks and uncertainties that come with making forecasts about the future.



We're excited to be reporting results today. This is an extremely important milestone for Sarepta. Our collaborator, Dr. Jerry Mendell wishes he could be with us today, and he sends his well wishes, but he is in Columbus, Ohio, and he's continuing to dose patients in