Mar 25, 2019

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for an update on the clinical data from our 4-patient Phase I Microdystrophin Gene Therapy Program. On this call, we may provide forward-looking statements. I would refer you all to our public filings for the risks and precautions associated with our forward-looking statements.



Now before I turn the discussion over to Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac, let me put this update in context and explain why we are making it. As you all recall, at the World Muscle conference in Mendoza, Argentina in the fall of 2016, we provided an update on our 4-patient Phase I trial for gene therapy. We provided functional and biomarker results as a last date we had for