Nov 12, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT

Martin Douglas Auster - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Hey, everyone, thanks for joining. I'm Marty Auster. I'm the SMID-cap biotech analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. I've got Doug Ingram, CEO of Sarepta, here with me today. Doug, thanks for coming. Good to see you again.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Research AnalystWe've got a lot of ground to cover and discuss with Sarepta. There's been a lot of stuff since we've seen you last year, and obviously, you just reported the quarter last week. There's some new news from that as well. So we can maybe kind of -- always good to start with kind of an overview of kind of just framing where the company is at now and kind of where you're leading it.- Sarepta