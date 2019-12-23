Dec 23, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release regarding a licensing agreement with Roche for rights to our micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in territories outside the United States. The press release is available on our website at www.sarepta.com.



Joining us on the call today are Doug Ingram, Sandy Mahatme, Bo Cumbo, Dr. Gilmore O'Neill, and Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac.




