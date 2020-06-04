Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Sarepta Therapeutics 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders



M. Kathleen Behrens - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairwoman



Good morning. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Sarepta Therapeutics. It's now 9:00 a.m., and the meeting will please come to order. My name is Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens, and as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sarepta, I will be presiding over this meeting. Doug Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sarepta, will also preside over portions of the meeting. Ty Howton, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will record the proceedings.



As all of you are aware, we are living in an extraordinary time. COVID-19 risk mitigation measures are keeping most of us in our homes and away from our typical daily routines. I hope that all