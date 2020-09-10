Sep 10, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Brian Peter Skorney - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us this afternoon at Baird's Virtual Health Care Conference, I'm Brian Skorney, I'm one of senior biotech analysts here. Joining us virtually next is the management team from Sarepta Therapeutics. It's a really exciting company. I've been following it for a number of years. I'll let them introduce themselves and the company to all of you before we get into more of a Q&A session. So maybe to start off, Doug, if you could give us a little bit of a background around Sarepta's history and where you guys are focused on right now?



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks a lot, Brian. Thanks for having us today. Two things, one, I'm supposed to remind you that I will -- you'll likely ask me questions that will require me to make forward-looking statements. You should look at our public filings about the risks and uncertainties attended with that. I am the CEO of Sarepta