Nov 09, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Martin Douglas Auster - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, this is Marty Auster. I'm the lead smid-cap biotech analyst at Credit Suisse. Thanks for joining us at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Health Care Conference. I've got Doug Ingram, CEO, along with some members of the Sarepta Therapeutics team. Very happy to have you here today, Doug.



I guess for the folks listening in, haven't gotten one yet, but I think this one might be different. If anybody has any questions they'd like me to work into this fireside chat, please send me an e-mail. It's [email protected], and I'm happy to try to work in some questions as they come in.



But with that, I would like to turn it over to Doug. Thanks again for joining us. And I guess I would just open with -- most of the questions we get on Sarepta over the last year or so have been around 9001, the micro-dystrophin gene therapy, but there's obviously a lot more going on at Sarepta and there's a bigger vision beyond just a single gene therapy program. So maybe give you a chance to kind of