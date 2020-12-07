Dec 07, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Clinical Update MOMENTUM Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of SRP-5051 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the call over to Doug Ingram, President and CEO, for opening remarks.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much for that, and thank you all for joining us this morning.



This morning, we are pleased to report our interim results from MOMENTUM, which is our multi-ascending dose study for our second-generation PPMO RNA therapy, SRP-5051, at 20 mgs per kg.



Now we will be making some statements and potential predictions about the future this morning, so-called forward-looking statements. So please refer to our public filings for a discussion of the inevitable risks and uncertainties that are attendant when one makes forward-looking statements.



And with no further delay, I will